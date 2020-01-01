The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

OHRP Gives IRBs a Break With Single IRB Review Exceptions

January 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Products

Best Practices Spotlight: Give IRB staff & members Rules of Review refresher | Single Article

Full review vs. a primary reviewer system: IRBs discuss pros and cons | Single Article

OHRP move might increase trend of research sites using centralized IRBs | Single Article

By Melinda Young

The Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) is making implementation of the revised Common Rule a little easier for IRBs with two exceptions to the single IRB review requirement.

IRBs can continue to use multiple IRBs, instead of a single IRB, in these cases:

• Cooperative research conducted by or supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where the IRB initially approved the research before Jan. 20, 2020;

• Cooperative research conducted or supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) when the NIH single IRB policy does not apply and the research was approved by an IRB before Jan. 20, 2020, or when NIH excepted the research from its single IRB policy before Jan. 20, 2020.

Before OHRP’s announcement, some IRBs would have had to revisit some studies, entering into cooperative agreements after the fact. OHRP’s announcement clears up confusion over deadlines per the revised Common Rule.

“When OHRP released this new information, I was completely relieved,” says Alayna Nest, IRB coordinator at Oregon Public Health Division/Multnomah County Health Department IRB in Portland.

Nest realized in 2019 that some studies that were approved by a single IRB in 2019 would require a cooperative agreement under the revised Common Rule. This would have required the small IRB to backtrack and enter the cooperative agreements for those five to six studies. This was frustrating because it would have been easier to enter the agreements from the start if OHRP had made that intention clear, she explains.

“Why in the world would we backtrack a year when we could have done this from the get-go?” Nest asks. “If they were going to require us to go back to 2019 in the first place, they should have made it the same effective date as the rest of the regulations.”

The announced exceptions for research approved before Jan. 20, 2020, takes away that headache, she adds.

“OHRP’s announcement is very sensible,” she says. “Now, my concerns are gone.”

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association