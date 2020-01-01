Murderers’ Row: Resistant to Drugs, Threats to Humans

The trusted source for
In a recently published report on antibiotic threats in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classified pathogens as urgent, serious, concerning, or put them on a “watch list.”1
The pathogens were assessed and categorized according to factors that include the following:
• Clinical effect
• Economic effect
• Incidence
• 10-year projection of incidence
• Transmissibility
• Availability of effective antibiotics
• Barriers to prevention
“The assessment focused on domestic impact, but the international context of antibiotic resistance was taken into account in the 10-year incidence projection,” the CDC noted. “Threats assigned to the urgent and serious categories require greater attention and action.”
• Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter
• Candida auris
• Clostridioides difficile
• Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE)
• Drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae
• Drug-resistant Campylobacter
• Drug-resistant Candida
• Extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing Enterobacteriaceae
• Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE)
• Multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
• Drug-resistant nontyphoidal Salmonella
• Drug-resistant Salmonella serotype Typhi
• Drug-resistant Shigella
• Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
• Drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae
• Drug-resistant Tuberculosis
• Erythromycin-resistant group A Streptococcus
• Clindamycin-resistant group B Streptococcus
• Azole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus
• Drug-resistant Mycoplasma genitalium
• Drug-resistant Bordetella pertussis
Financial Disclosure: Peer Reviewer Patrick Joseph, MD, reports that he is a consultant for Genomic Health, Siemens, and CareDx. Senior Writer Gary Evans, Editor Jason Schneider, Editor Journey Roberts, Nurse Planner Patti Grant, RN, BSN, MS, CIC, and Editorial Group Manager Leslie Coplin report no consultant, stockholder, speaker’s bureau, research, or other financial relationships with companies having ties to this field of study.