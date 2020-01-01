The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

MONOGRAPH

Taming of the Flu: An Update on What’s New

January 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Keeping an 'Eye' on the Pediatric Patient: An Update on Eye Trauma

An Update on Pediatric BLS and PALS Guidelines: The Current State of Affairs and Clinical Implications

Keywords

vaccine

children

infection

Influenza

prevention

treatment

viral

symptoms

adults

illness

AUTHORS

Michael Ullo, MD, Department of Emergency Medicine, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ

Gregory Sugalski, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, Hackensack, NJ

PEER REVIEWER

Steven M. Winograd, MD, FACEP, Attending Physician, Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital Center, Assistant Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine, Mt. Sinai Medical School, Jamaica Queens, NY

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association