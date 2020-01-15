Anticoagulation Decisions in Atrial Fibrillation

By Michael H. Crawford, MD

Professor of Medicine, Associate Chief for Education, Division of Cardiology, University of California, San Francisco

Dr. Crawford reports no financial relationships relevant to this field of study.

SYNOPSIS: Using the Delphi method of arriving at a consensus among clinicians concerning for which patients with atrial fibrillation should oral anticoagulants be recommended, the risk of stroke, the risk of hemorrhage, and patient-specific factors emerged. Many of these factors are not included in the guidelines and should be studied further.

SOURCE: King PK, Fosnight SM, Bishop JR. Consensus clinical decision-making factors driving anticoagulation in atrial fibrillation. Am J Cardiol 2019;124:1038-1043.

Surveys have shown that up to 38% of high-risk-for-systemic-emboli patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) are not treated with anticoagulants. To explore the reasons for this, 27 practicing cardiologists, neurologists, internists, and clinical pharmacologists used the modified Delphi method to rate factors important in oral anticoagulation (OAC) decisions. The Delphi method employed three rounds of surveys conducted blindly through electronic means. A list of potential factors for initial evaluation was derived from published literature and submitted to the participants in round 1. Each participant then rated their level of agreement of each factor’s importance for decisions regarding OAC in AF. In round 2, factors with partial consensus (60-75% agreement) and full consensus (more than 75% agreement) were reconsidered and assigned a score of importance from 0-50 points. All factors with a score above the median were reconsidered in round 3 and arranged in rank order.

Sixty-six factors were identified from the literature review. In round 1, 41 failed to meet consensus, and seven new factors were added. Thus, 32 factors were considered in round 2, and 16 did not meet consensus. The 16 factors in round 3 were arranged in rank order: CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score, ischemic stroke history, transient ischemic attack (TIA) history, any major GI bleed less than 12 weeks ago, platelets < 50,000, nontraumatic intracranial hemorrhage > 12 weeks ago, any major bleed < 12 months ago, CHADS 2 score, adherence concerns, HAS-BLED score, GI bleed from a peptic ulcer < 12 weeks ago, goals of care, liver disease with international normalized ratio (INR) > 1.4, age, patient values/preferences, and overall prognosis. The authors concluded that several of these factors are not addressed in current guidelines, including hematologic indicators of bleeding risk, previous bleeding episodes by specific type, other risk factors for bleeding, and adherence concerns. Thus, more research needs to be conducted on the clinical implications of these emerging factors and the lack of consensus on other factors found in the literature.

COMMENTARY

In patients with AF, the decision on whom to prescribe OACs is difficult because the risk of major bleeding is real. Not surprisingly, many AF patients end up on no OAC or on aspirin alone, which is no longer recommended in guidelines because the risk of bleeding outweighs the small potential benefit. Also, many patients are treated with OAC doses that are below those recommended. This study uncovered another issue: the lack of consensus about which factors are important in making the decision to anticoagulate.