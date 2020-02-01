The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

Snapshot of U.S. Marijuana Legalization

February 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

ACP: Research, legalize medical-use marijuana

Legal Marijuana Requires Reassessing Hospital Drug Policies

Related Products

Take a snapshot of case management's results with internal report cards | Single Article

Needlestick benchmark can be safety 'snapshot' | Single Article

Needlestick benchmark can be safety 'snapshot' | Single Article

Keywords

Laws

marijuana

federal

states

More people worldwide use cannabis than any other recreational drug, according to the 2018 United Nations World Drug Report.1 In the United States, that number is increasing as many states have legalized the use of medical marijuana.

In 34 states and the District of Columbia, medicinal marijuana is legal. In 11 states, cannabis use is fully legal, meaning that adults can use it recreationally without legal repercussions. Other states have instituted mixed marijuana laws, including some that have decriminalized the drug and some that allow CBD oils, but not smoking or edibles.2

Federal law governing marijuana use involves the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970. Marijuana/cannabis is a Schedule I drug like heroin, peyote, ecstasy, methaqualone, and LSD. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Schedule I controlled substances have no acceptable medical use and have a high potential for abuse.3

In 2019, Congress considered, but did not pass, legislation that would change laws prohibiting marijuana, including:

  • The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019. This would remove marijuana from the list of federally controlled substances and allow states to set their own marijuana policy, setting up a 5% tax on marijuana products;
  • The Marijuana 1-to-3 Act. Would require the attorney general to move cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III. This would make it possible for more federal research of cannabis.
  • The Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2019.

REFERENCES

  1. United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. World Drug Report 2018. Available at: http://bit.ly/2Q5CIZP.
  2. DISA Global Solutions. Map of marijuana legality by state. Updated December 2019. Available at: http://bit.ly/2Scr69R.
  3. Drug Enforcement Administration, Diversion Control Division. Controlled substance schedules. Available at: http://bit.ly/2Ewmdk3.

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association