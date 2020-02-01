The trusted source for

Risk Assessment Tool Helps Identify People in Need of Case Management

February 1, 2020
Reprints
The Valley Risk Assessment Tool, created by The Valley Hospital of Ridgewood, NJ, is a two-page, two-column chart that assigns a level to each category of risk.

Here are criteria for patients to qualify for level four:

• One or more chronic diseases with significant risk factors;

• Not at treatment goals;

• Problems with one to three chronic diseases;

• Five or fewer medications from two or fewer prescribing physicians;

• Normal function;

• More or frequent office visits.

A level one simply states that no primary prevention or further intervention is necessary because the “Patient is healthy, with no chronic disease, or significant risk factors; no problems, medications, functional, and utilizations.”

By contrast, a level eight includes:

• Long-term complex: no finances, inadequate social supports;

• Difficult families that need guidance with accessing services and decision-making;

• Housing issues;

• Patients readmitted due to lack of social or financial supports that are complicated;

• Complex, insurance/disability/SSI problems;

• Medication access and affordability issues;

• Cases involving Elder Care Legal Service issues;

• Medicare and Medicaid issues;

• Complex observation patient with discharge needs;

• Multiple resource needs;

• Partial hospitalization programs;

• Outpatient agencies, day programs, psych discharge to community, refusals.

