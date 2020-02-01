The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

Infectious Disease Update: Are You Looking for ESBLs?

February 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Products

You Can’t Always Believe What You Read—Except in Infectious Disease Alert | Single Article

Infectious Disease Alert Updates | Single Article

Are you using the new, updated OSHA forms? | Single Article

Keywords

colonization

surveillance

screening

mdro

esbl

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association