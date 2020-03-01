The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

MONOGRAPH

Penetrating Torso Trauma

March 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Penetrating Extremity Trauma: Part II

Penetrating Extremity Trauma: Part I

Penetrating Neck Trauma

Keywords

trauma

injury

abdominal

wound

penetrating

thoracic

stab

torso

AUTHORS

Onaona Gurney, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, NYU Langone Hospital, Brooklyn, NY

Jay Menaker, MD, FACEP, Professor, Department of Surgery/Emergency Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore

PEER REVIEWER

Brian L. Springer, MD, FACEP, Asssociate Professor, Emergency Medicine, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Kettering, OH

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association