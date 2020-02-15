Colonization With Clostridioides difficile Frequently Leads to a Misdiagnosis of Healthcare-Associated Infection

By Richard R. Watkins, MD, MS, FACP, FIDSA

Professor of Internal Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University; Division of Infectious Diseases, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, OH

SYNOPSIS: A prospective cohort study from a single institution revealed 27% of patients diagnosed with healthcare-associated Clostridioides difficile infection were colonized with the same isolate on admission.

SOURCE: Gonzalez-Orta M, et al. Are many patients diagnosed with healthcare-associated Clostridioides difficile infections colonized with the infecting strain on admission? Clin Infect Dis 2019;69:1801-1804.

The diagnosis of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) carries important consequences for patients and healthcare institutions. Emerging evidence suggests many cases of CDI currently classified as healthcare-associated are colonized with C. difficile on admission. However, the authors of previous studies did not use molecular typing to compare relatedness between admission and infecting strains. Gonzalez-Orta et al used whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analysis to compare strains of C. difficile taken on admission to those from patients diagnosed with CDI.

The study was conducted at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Cleveland. Inclusion criteria were an anticipated length of stay of at least two days, no diagnosis of CDI in the preceding eight months, and no diarrhea at enrollment. Patients who consented underwent perirectal swabbing at admission; swabs were plated on selective media. Stools that tested positive for C. difficile toxin genes by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) were collected from the microbiology laboratory and then cultured for toxigenic C. difficile using a sensitive broth enrichment method. An enzyme immunoassay (EIA) for toxin also was performed. The researchers defined healthcare-associated CDI as the presence of diarrhea (three or more unformed stools in 24 hours) and a positive PCR assay. For patients who produced positive perirectal cultures on admission and received a diagnosis of CDI, WGS was performed to ascertain the relatedness of the admission and CDI isolates. Gonzalez-Orta et al recognized the possibility that colonized patients might have been diagnosed with CDI even if they developed diarrhea from noninfectious causes. They reviewed the medical records to find out if there were other explanations for the diarrhea.

There were 480 patients who enrolled in the study. Of these, 68 returned a positive perirectal swab for toxigenic C. difficile on admission, of which 25 were detected by broth enrichment. During the follow-up period, eight of the 68 with positive admission rectal swab cultures were diagnosed with CDI, compared to five of 412 with negative admission cultures (P = 0.0001). Of the eight positive patients, six met the investigational criteria for healthcare-associated CDI (HA-CDI). Three of 11 episodes of HA-CDI occurred in patients who had a positive admission perirectal swab culture for a genetically related strain. Furthermore, four of eight patients diagnosed with CDI who had a positive admission perirectal swab culture also produced a positive EIA for stool toxin.

This is an interesting, although small, study that found a significant proportion of patients diagnosed with CDI were colonized with the infecting strain on admission. Thus, standard infection control practices (e.g., contact isolation) will not be effective in reducing infections in these patients. This supports the notion that better CDI testing stewardship is needed so that patients with colonization are not falsely diagnosed with HA-CDI, which carries important ramifications for patients and healthcare institutions. For example, patients may receive unnecessary treatment for an infection they do not have, and the diagnosis of CDI will become a permanent part of their medical record. The healthcare institution suffers due to a publicly reported inaccurate quality measure. Moreover, this study reminds clinicians that not all nosocomial diarrhea is due to CDI. Providers should carefully consider other potential etiologies (e.g., medications, including antidepressants, antihypertensives, antibiotics, and stool softeners; enteral feedings; and underlying illness).1

There were some limitations. First, the number of CDI cases was small. Second, the study was conducted at a single institution with a population that was primarily male (95%), had a high rate of hospitalization in the preceding year (44%), and had a high frequency of recent antibiotic use (63%). These characteristics limit the generalizability of the findings to other settings and patient populations. Third, because only one C. difficile isolate was cultured from each perirectal swab, it is possible additional patients carried the same admission and CDI strains. Similarly, the possibility exists that the infecting strain was present on admission but not detected at that time. Finally, the authors did not provide details about how they ascertained whether a patient with C. difficile colonization had true CDI.

Nevertheless, this study reinforces the usefulness of WGS in helping solve contemporary clinical dilemmas. Further applications of WGS undoubtedly will be found that will aid in antibiotic stewardship and infection control efforts. A recent report of WGS used in a cluster of linezolid- and vancomycin-resistant enterococcal infections in transplant recipients when standard microbiology practices proved unreliable highlights the usefulness of this emerging technology.2

