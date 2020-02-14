The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

MONOGRAPH

Status Epilepticus

February 14, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Predictors of Refractory Status Epilepticus

A Modern Epidemiologic View of Status Epilepticus in the United States

Keywords

Epilepsy

Seizures

Neonatal

epilepticus

status

AUTHORS

Taryn Taylor, MD, MEd, FAAP, FACEP, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta

Bolanle Akinsola, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta

PEER REVIEWER

John Cheng, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician, Pediatric Emergency Medicine Associates, LLC, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Wellstar Health System, Atlanta

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association