CDC Guidelines for Home Isolation for Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidelines for home care and isolation of patients with emerging 2019-nCoV. 1

The guidance is for infection preventionists, public health officials, and other healthcare personnel who are coordinating the home care patients with confirmed or suspected 2019-nCoV infection. This includes patients who are medically stable and do not require hospitalization, as well those who have been discharged from the hospital for home care.

“In general, people should adhere to appropriate transmission-based isolation precautions until the risk of secondary transmission is thought to be low,” the CDC states.

In consultation with state or local health department staff, a healthcare professional should assess whether the residential setting is appropriate for home care. Considerations include the following:

• The patient is stable enough to receive care at home.

• Appropriate caregivers are available at home.

• There is a separate bedroom where the patient can recover without sharing immediate space with others.

• Resources for access to food and other necessities are available.

• The patient and other household members have access to appropriate, recommended personal protective equipment (at a minimum, gloves and facemask) and are capable of adhering to precautions recommended as part of home care or isolation (e.g., respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette, hand hygiene).

• There are household members who may be at increased risk of complications from 2019-nCoV infection (e.g., people > 65 years of age, young children, pregnant women, people who are immunocompromised or who have chronic heart, lung, or kidney conditions).

REFERENCE