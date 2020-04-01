CDC Posts Draft Guideline on Healthcare Personnel Infections

Employee health professionals have until April 27 to comment on the latest section of the CDC’s draft guidelines, “Infection Control in Healthcare Personnel,” posted in the Federal Register.

The guidelines, which are the first from the CDC on this issue in 21 years, are being published in sections for review and comment. (For more information, see the story “CDC Finalizes Employee Health Guidelines for Healthcare Worker Infections” in the December 2019 issue of Hospital Employee Health at: https://bit.ly/3cyLidJ.)

The recently posted section focuses on diphtheria, group A Streptococcus, meningococcal disease, and pertussis.

“This draft update is intended for use by the leaders and staff of Occupational Health Services (OHS) and to guide OHS in the management of exposed or infected healthcare personnel (HCP) who may be contagious to others in the workplace. The draft updated recommendations in these sections focus on post-exposure management, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), for exposed HCP and work restrictions for exposed or infected HCP.”

To review and comment on the draft, see docket number CDC-2020-0111, available at: https://bit.ly/2T5IPA4.