The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

MONOGRAPH

Diabetes in Pediatric ED Patients

April 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Status Epilepticus

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation in the Emergency Department

Keywords

HHS

diabetes

pediatric

Insulin

ketoacidosis

DKA

cerebral edema

AUTHORS

Taryn Taylor, MD, MEd, FAAP, FACEP, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta

Sherita Holmes, MD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta

PEER REVIEWER

Steven M. Winograd, MD, FACEP, Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital Center, Jamaica Queens, NY; Assistant Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine, Mt. Sinai Medical School, New York City; Assistant Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine, NYiTCOM, Old Westbury, NY

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association