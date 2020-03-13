ACEP Releases Frontline Provider Tips, Policy Recommendations to Contain COVID-19

By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has released a five-point strategic plan to help emergency medicine providers, public health workers, and government officials stem the tide of the rapidly moving COVID-19.

Adapted from federal plans for handling biologic threats, the ACEP plan is built on situational awareness; protection of the emergency department (ED) infrastructure and personnel; prevention of disruptions in service delivery; organized, timely surge medical response; and recovery to the previous steady state. With facility and personal protection checklists, this logistics template is designed to assist leaders trying to guide everyone through a constantly evolving situation.

“As care teams work to protect patients in each of our communities, it is critical that hospitals define roles and determine the level of resources they need to be successful,” ACEP President William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, said in a statement. “Our healthcare system is likely to be strained as we seek to mitigate the impact of the virus, which is why careful planning and preparation is vital. As anticipation grows for more community transmission of COVID-19, we have to ensure our healthcare system is coordinated and has the capabilities necessary to respond rapidly and effectively.”

ACEP also sent lawmakers a list of desired policy changes that could help emergency providers handle the COVID-19 crisis. The recommendations revolve around proper care for the infected, widespread testing and cost-sharing for such tests, and maintaining a robust supply chain.

The CDC confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the United States on Jan. 21. Since then, the novel coronavirus has spread to almost every state and caused three dozen deaths. The spike in reported cases this week led many people to socially distance, essentially pressing the pause button on most aspects of American life.

Emergency providers already were overwhelmed with an aggressive flu season and continuing cases of vaping-related lung injuries, as reported in the upcoming April issue of ED Management (EDM). Coincidentally, there can be similarities in symptoms of COVID-19, influenza, and vaping-related lung injuries, which can lead to diagnostic challenges. The April issue of EDM includes tips for stretched-thin frontline providers to help them diagnose each condition and treat patients appropriately.

