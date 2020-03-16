The trusted source for

ACS Calls for Minimizing Elective Procedures During COVID-19 Crisis

Elective Surgery
March 16, 2020
By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

As the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) recommends surgeons, health systems, and hospitals minimize, reschedule, or cancel elective surgeries, endoscopies, and other invasive procedures until everyone “can be confident that our healthcare infrastructure can support a potentially rapid and overwhelming uptick in critical patient care needs.”

Further, the group suggests minimizing the use of essential items needed to care for patients during an emergency, including ventilators, ICU beds, terminal cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment. This would ensure these resources are readily available for an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“Time is of the essence,” the group said in a statement. “Please be vigilant and take a leadership role in your practice setting so that these recommendations begin to take hold immediately.”

One day after ACS issued its recommendations, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted his support, noting that elective surgeries may pull staff away from responding to COVID-19 cases, along with the toll these procedures may take on personal protective equipment and other vital supplies.

For much more information on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the surgery profession, be sure to read the upcoming May issue of Same-Day Surgery.

