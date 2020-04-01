The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

MONOGRAPH

Vaping-Induced Lung Injury

April 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

COVID-19 Outbreak in Nursing Home Includes HCW Infection, Resident Deaths

Keywords

outbreak

injury

vaping

nicotine

lung

acetate

e-cigarette

vitamin E acetate

evali

AUTHORS

Frank LoVecchio, DO, MPH, Banner Poison Center, Maricopa Medical Center, Abrazo Health Phoenix, AZ

Laila LoVecchio, Rio Salado, Phoenix, AZ

PEER REVIEWER

Larissa Velez, MD, Michael P. Wainscott, M.D. Professorship in Emergency Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern; Clinical Toxicology Staff, North Texas Poison Center, Dallas

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association