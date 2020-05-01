The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

CDC Guidelines for Reuse of N95 Respirators

Discard those used in aerosol procedures

May 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

CDC: Use of N95 respirators during pandemics is 'prudent' for HCWs

With no evidence of HPV infections from surgical smoke, CDC holds off on N95 respirator recommendation

CDC panel: HCWs need not wear N95 facepiece respirators with avian flu

Related Products

CDC: Use of N95 respirators during pandemics is 'prudent' for HCWs | Single Article

CDC panel: HCWs need not wear N95 facepiece respirators with avian flu | Single Article

Massive stockpiling causes spot shortages of N95 respirators | Single Article

Keywords

contamination

respirators

COVID-19

N95

With reuse of N95 respirators in effect at many hospitals, the CDC has issued recommendations that begin with the caveat “there is no way of determining the maximum possible number of safe reuses for an N95 respirator as a generic number to be applied in all cases.”1 Manufacturers may offer some guidance, and the CDC cited several recommendations regarding reuse and discarding N95 respirators:

  • Discard N95 respirators following aerosol-generating procedures, contamination with blood, respiratory, or nasal secretions, and after close contact with patients with an infectious disease requiring contact precautions.
  • Reduce surface contamination of respirators by placing a cleanable face shield or surgical mask over the respirator.
  • Hang used respirators in a designated storage area or keep them in a clean, breathable container such as a paper bag between uses. Ensure respirators do not touch, and that each is clearly labeled with the wearer’s name.
  • Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after touching.
  • Avoid touching the inside of the respirator. Perform hand hygiene if contact is made.
  • Use a pair of clean gloves when donning a used N95 respirator. Discard gloves after the N95 respirator is donned and adjusted.

REFERENCE

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pandemic planning: Recommended guidance for extended use and limited reuse of N95 filtering facepiece respirators in healthcare settings. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/hcwcontrols/recommendedguidanceextuse.html

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association