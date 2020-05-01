OSHA Allows ‘Enforcement Discretion’ During COVID-19

The trusted source for
Responding to respirator shortages during the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a memorandum allowing “enforcement discretion” by compliance officers citing the Respiratory Protection standard (29 CFR § 1910.134).
“OSHA recommends HCP employers follow existing CDC guidelines, including taking measures to conserve supplies of these respirators while safeguarding HCP,” the agency memo stated. “One such measure is that healthcare employers may provide HCP with another respirator of equal or higher protection, such as N99 or N100 filtering facepieces, reusable elastomeric respirators with appropriate filters or cartridges, or powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR).”1
OSHA instructed its field offices to exercise enforcement discretion on the annual fit-testing requirement as long as employers:
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is suspending routine inspections to focus on issues related to infection control and COVID-19 in hospitals, nursing homes, and other accredited sites, a CMS official announced.
“[We are] suspending nonemergency surveys across the country so our surveyors can focus on the most serious health and safety threats like infectious disease,” said Daniel Schwartz, MD, MBA, chief medical officer of the CMS Survey and Certification Group. “Our colleagues in the accrediting agencies will follow us on this policy as well.” Hospital, dialysis centers, and other facilities with a history of infection control deficiencies still are in line for surveys, he added.
In a March 4 memorandum, CMS said its action allows “inspectors to turn their focus on the most serious health and safety threats like infectious diseases and abuse. This shift in approach also will allow inspectors to focus on addressing the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).”2
If a CMS inspector identifies or suspects COVID-19, they are to work closely with CMS regional offices in coordination with the CDC. CMS has deployed an infection preventionist to the CDC to assist with guideline development.
