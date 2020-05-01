The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

MONOGRAPH

Beating the Pandemic: What Emergency Providers Should Know About COVID-19

May 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Emergency Providers Ask Congress to Approve Supplemental Appropriations to Battle COVID-19

ACEP Releases Frontline Provider Tips, Policy Recommendations to Contain COVID-19

Keywords

coronavirus

pediatric

COVID-19

AUTHORS

Trahern (TW) Jones, MD, Fellow, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Adjunct Instructor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Utah Health, Salt Lake City

Danielle Nahal, MD, Pediatric Resident Physician, UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

PEER REVIEWER

James A. Wilde, MD, FAAP, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Augusta University, Augusta, GA

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association