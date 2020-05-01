The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

MONOGRAPH

Understanding Medical Marijuana

May 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Medical Marijuana Landscape Has Evolved Dramatically Over Past Decade

Deciphering Medical Marijuana

Updated Ethical Guidance for Medical Marijuana Requests

Keywords

medical

treatment

pain

marijuana

cannabis

cannabinoids

evidence

AUTHORS

Cynthia Sheppard Solomon, BSPharm, RPh, FASCP, CTTS, NCTTP, Clinical Assistant Professor, Departments of Internal Medicine and Neurology, Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

Glen D. Solomon, MD, FACP, Professor and Chair, Departments of Internal Medicine and Neurology, Residency Program Director – Internal Medicine, Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

PEER REVIEWER

William Elliott, MD, FACP, Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association