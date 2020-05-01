The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

SHORT REPORT

Social Media Use and Disordered Eating in Young Adolescents

May 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Social Media Use and Depression in Teens

Predictors of Adolescent Eating Disorders

Eating Disorders: Diagnosis and Management in the Primary Care Setting

Keywords

social media

Adolescents

COVID-19

eating disorder

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association