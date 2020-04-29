Poll: COVID-19 Leads Some Americans to Delay Medical Care

By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

A recent survey conducted by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) revealed 29% of respondents are delaying or avoiding medical care because they are worried they might contract COVID-19.

A closer look at the data shows 73% of respondents are concerned that by seeking routine medical care, they will contribute to overwhelming the U.S. healthcare system. Further, 59% said they are worried they may not be able to receive care at all, with low-income Americans expressing the most angst about access to care.

“Despite all the uncertainty around us, the emergency department remains the best place for you to get medical care any time you need it,” ACEP President William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, explained in a statement. “Emergency physicians are expertly trained for these situations and have protocols in place to keep their patients protected even in the midst of a pandemic.”

Survey respondents expressed strong support for frontline providers, with 97% agreeing the federal government should do more to help these workers receive the vital personal protective equipment and other supplies they need to save lives.

