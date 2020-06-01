A Framework Designed to Generate Transparency, Teamwork, Trust, and Calm

Considering the demand for leaders’ attention has been stretched thin during the COVID-19 pandemic, Derek Feeley, DBA, president and CEO of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), suggested a simple framework administrators can leverage to help them stay attuned to the big picture.

Feeley spoke during the first of several pandemic-related, interactive conversations sponsored by the IHI. The framework consists of three key leadership must-haves that leaders can keep in mind as they negotiate through this or any crisis, he explained.