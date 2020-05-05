The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

Accrediting Bodies Offer Guidance on COVID-19 Response

May 5, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

AORN Offers Perioperative Nurses Guidance on COVID-19

Accreditors Adjust to Realities of COVID-19 Response

COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Revised Accreditation Procedures

Related Products

OIG offers guidance on hospital discounts | Single Article

Laws, AMA offer limited guidance on patient fraud | Single Article

OSHA offers guidance on respirator protection | Single Article

Keywords

safety

compliance

patient safety

COVID-19

DNV GL Healthcare and The Joint Commission (TJC) are offering guidance to hospitals on the compliance, quality, and patient safety issues that are critical during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DNV GL Healthcare offers a self-assessment tool to help hospitals identify potential problems and paths to improvement, and the accrediting body says it can be used for any infectious disease.

Use is optional, but DNV GL says the results may be useful when discussing infection prevention during focused reviews. Using checklist questions within multiple areas, DNV GL’s tool includes voluntary self-assessment checklists provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, as well as infection prevention and emergency preparedness issues.

TJC also is providing COVID-19 guidance, particularly regarding the use of face masks. It notes that no TJC standards prohibit staff from using personal protective equipment (PPE) brought from home, but that “homemade masks are an extreme measure, and should be used only when standard PPE of proven protective value is unavailable.”

TJC’s guidance is available here.

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association