Tips for Helping Stressed Caregivers

Caregivers often put work demands, patients, and family members first, even at the cost of their own self-care, observes Laura Hamill, PhD, chief science officer and chief people officer at Limeade, a company in Bellevue, WA, that assists employers with improving the employee experience.
This others-first mentality is seen even more during the COVID-19 outbreak, Hamill says. “At the intersection of feeling engaged and mission-driven, but feeling stressed and under-supported, caregivers are at a greater risk for burnout,” she says.
Recovery and burnout prevention are organizational issues, Hamill says. It is the organization’s responsibility to prevent and alleviate employee burnout. Further, organizations must enable employees to care for themselves and recover from work daily, she adds.
Hamill suggests healthcare organizations can help alleviate employee burnout by:
On the managerial level, Hamill says managers can support their direct reports by:
Hamill says employers should remind caregivers who are feeling overwhelmed at work that they can use these recovery activities:
