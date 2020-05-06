National Nurses Day Becomes Month-Long Celebration

By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

Usually observed on one day or for one week each year, the American Nurses Association (ANA) has decided to designate May 2020 as a month-long celebration of nurses, part of the ongoing “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” campaign.

“Now more than ever we must support and recognize nurses who work with courage and compassion and under extremely challenging circumstances,” the ANA said in a statement. “Whether it is a national health emergency or routine daily care, nurses’ vital contributions impact the health and well-being of our communities.”

May 1-9 is designated as a time for self-care. May 10-16 will be a time for administrators to recognize nurses’ hard work. Between May 17 and 23, nurses can focus on professional development. Finally, at the end of May, nurses can engage virtually with their communities, educating members about their work and why it is important.

