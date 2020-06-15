The trusted source for
By Carol A. Kemper, MD, FACP
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Stanford University, Division of Infectious Diseases, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Dr. Kemper reports no financial relationships relevant to this field of study.
SOURCE: Klompas M, et al. Universal masking in hospitals in the Covid-19 era. N Engl J Med 2020;382:e63.
Recently, while sitting in the intensive care unit, I noticed one of our renal specialists was adjusting her mask and complaining that it was uncomfortable to wear all day. I inquired why she was wearing it. She seemed puzzled, and responded, “Because of coronavirus.” I had to tell her she was not really protecting herself, she was protecting me. She said, “Why am I wearing it?”
Experts are divided as to whether all healthcare workers (HCWs) — nay, everyone on the planet — should be wearing a mask. After a local academic center announced their universal mask policy last week, our facility felt arm-twisted into proceeding with similar guidance for our HCWs to mask in clinical areas. But when is it logical to initiate such a measure for HCWs? The pros and cons for this measure are as follows:
I do not see where personal comfort enters into this discussion. Good healthcare must be rational and based on sound principles, not fear. There must be some balance between the prevalence of disease in the population, the risk of transmission from asymptomatic individuals, and disease severity that leads to this decision. It feels like this decision is just masking our anxiety.
