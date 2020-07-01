CDC Tips to Recognize and Cope with Stress

The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has posted information for healthcare personnel on coping with stress and building resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Experiencing or witnessing life-threatening or traumatic events impacts everyone differently,” the CDC stated. “In some circumstances, the distress can be managed successfully to reduce associated negative health and behavioral outcomes. In other cases, some people may experience clinically significant distress or impairment, such as acute stress disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or secondary traumatic stress (also known as vicarious traumatization). Compassion fatigue and burnout also may result from chronic workplace stress and exposure to traumatic events during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Common stress symptoms include:
The CDC gave these tips for coping with stress:
Editor’s Note: If you are concerned that you or someone in your household may harm themselves or someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at: 1(800) 273-8255.
Financial Disclosure: Nurse Planner Kay Ball, PhD, RN, CNOR, FAAN, reports she is on the speakers bureau for AORN and Ethicon USA and is a consultant for Mobile Instrument Service and Repair. Medical Writer Gary Evans, Editor Jill Drachenberg, Editor Jonathan Springston, Editorial Group Manager Leslie Coplin, and Accreditations Director Amy M. Johnson, MSN, RN, CPN, report no consultant, stockholder, speaker’s bureau, research, or other financial relationships with companies having ties to this field of study.