Relias Media Honored with Multiple SIPAwards

June 8, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Relias Media received three awards at the 2020 Specialized Information Publisher’s Association (SIPA) 41st Annual SIPAwards Ceremony, held virtually in Washington, DC. The Relias Media publications were recognized in two separate categories: Best Newsletter or Ezine (non-daily): Health Care/Regulatory/Education and Best Instructional, Scientific or Technical Reporting. In the last decade, Relias Media has won more than 30 awards for excellence in content creation.

SIPA, an international trade association dedicated to advancing the interests of publishers and media companies, represents thousands of professionals and nearly 150 members around the world who publish more than 3,000 digital and print publications. The awards are judged by peers in the media industry.

At the awards ceremony, SIPA honored the following Relias Media publications:

  • "Code Melancholia: A Review of Depression for Emergency Physicians," Emergency Medicine Reports, Jan. 15, 2019, won first place in the Best Instructional, Scientific or Technical Reporting category. Frank J. Edwards, MD, FACEP, author; Sandra M. Schneider, MD, consulting editor; J. Stephan Stapczynski, MD, consulting editor; and Shelly Morrow Mark, Relias Media executive editor.
  • Hospital Infection Control & Prevention, November and December 2019 and January 2020, won first place in the Best Newsletter or Ezine (non-daily): Health Care/Regulatory/Education category. Gary Evans, Relias Media medical writer; Patrick Joseph, MD, consulting editor; and Jason Schneider, Relias Media editor.
  • "Measles and Mumps: Old Diseases, New Outbreaks," Pediatric Emergency Medicine Reports, November 2019, won second place in the Best Instructional, Scientific or Technical Reporting category. Trahern W. Jones, MD, author: Ann M. Dietrich, MD, consulting editor; and Journey Roberts, Relias Media associate editor.

Relias Media offers more than 25 digital products providing CE and CME credits for healthcare providers. Relias provides integrated solutions for the healthcare industry, including training, employee retention, and performance management. Learn more about Relias at www.relias.com.

