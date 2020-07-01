The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

ABSTRACT & COMMENTARY

Deep Brain Stimulation of the Cortico-Striato-Thalamo-Cortical Network May Be an Option for Refractory OCD

July 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Is a safe and Effective Treatment for Medically Refractory Essential Tremor

Nonmotor Symptoms in PD after Deep Brain Stimulation of the Subthalamic Nucleus

Moving in the Right Direction: Deep Brain Stimulation for PD

Keywords

Depression

brain

efficacy

stimulation

deep

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association