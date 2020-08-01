The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

Insurance Coverage Data Show Stalled Progress on Racial Disparities

August 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Thrombectomy in the United States

Racial disparity in ethical decision making must be addressed

Eliminating racial, ethnic disparities in health

Related Products

Washington Watch: Contraceptive coverage is growing, data show | Single Article

Serious differences stall movement on privacy bill | Single Article

CDC progress report shows HAI reductions C. diff, CAUTIs the notable exceptions | Single Article

Keywords

Affordable Care Act

racial disparities

coverage gaps

access gaps

An analysis of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) revealed racial disparities in health insurance remain persistent.1

“The study aimed to highlight the impact of the ACA on communities of color, specifically with regard to insurance coverage and access to care,” says Jesse Baumgartner, a research associate at The Commonwealth Fund.

Researchers wanted to know how disparities between people of color and white adults may have narrowed since the ACA’s main provisions went into effect. They also were interested in what role Medicaid expansion played in that progress. “We also wanted to report out any racial and ethnic disparities that still remain today,” Baumgartner adds.

One significant finding was insurance coverage for Black adults living in Medicaid expansion states increased dramatically. “It has improved by such a large amount that they are now more likely to be insured than white adults living in non-expansion states,” Baumgartner reports.

However, overall progress regarding racial disparities has largely stalled, and even eroded, since 2016. “Structural racism is built into our current health system. It’s important to detail remaining racial inequities,” Baumgartner says.

This includes health insurance coverage disparities. Also, communities of color can be treated differently by providers even when they do access the system. “This type of data can be used by policymakers and other decision-makers to make the U.S. health system more equitable,” Baumgartner says.

REFERENCE

  1. Baumgartner JC, Collins SR, Radley DC, Hayes SL. How the Affordable Care Act has narrowed racial and ethnic disparities in access to health care. The Commonwealth Fund. Jan. 16, 2020.

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association