Limiting Aerosolization, Droplet Spread of COVID-19

The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
The authors of a new study on limiting aerosolization and occupational exposures to COVID-19 outlined methods to interrupt disbursement of the novel coronavirus. They also made several recommendations for consideration.
“Methods for prevention of respiratory viral infections depend upon their propensity to be carried in respiratory droplets or as fine droplet nuclei (airborne transmission),” the authors stated. “The respiratory transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly by respiratory droplets. Respiratory transmission of this virus via aerosols has not been definitively established, but is possible under certain circumstances.” These include aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs) such as intubation and bronchoscopy.1
“[AGPs] generate potential infectious bioaerosols by provoking coughs and are associated with increased infection rates among employees working in healthcare,” the authors reported. “In contrast, AGPs such as oxygen therapy, use of humidified high-flow nasal cannula, noninvasive ventilation, and manual ventilation via mask are less about ‘generating’ bioaerosols and more about ‘dispersing’ aerosols farther away from the patient.”
The paper’s recommendations, consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, include:
Financial Disclosure: Nurse Planner Kay Ball, PhD, RN, CNOR, FAAN, reports she is on the speakers bureau for AORN and Ethicon USA and is a consultant for Mobile Instrument Service and Repair. Medical Writer Gary Evans, Editor Jill Drachenberg, Editor Jonathan Springston, Editorial Group Manager Leslie Coplin, and Accreditations Director Amy M. Johnson, MSN, RN, CPN, report no consultant, stockholder, speaker’s bureau, research, or other financial relationships with companies having ties to this field of study.