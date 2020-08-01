The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

Case Managers Can Help Patients Control Medication

Take pharmacist’s advice

August 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

How case managers can help reduce medical errors

CM can help patients better control chronic conditions

Related Products

CM can help patients better control chronic conditions | Single Article

Physician advisors can help case managers do their job better | Single Article

New guidelines help case managers promote medication adherence  | Single Article

Keywords

pandemic

pharmacies

prescriptions

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association