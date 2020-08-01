We’d Love to Hear from You!

Financial Disclosure: OB/GYN Clinical Alert’s Editor Rebecca H. Allen, MD, MPH, reports that she receives grant/research support from Bayer, and is a consultant for Bayer, Mylan, and Merck. Peer Reviewer Sarah J. Betstadt, MD, MPH, reports that she is on the speakers bureau for Merck. Nurse Planner Jeanine Mikek, MSN, RN, CEN; Editorial Group Manager Leslie Coplin; Editor Jason Schneider; Executive Editor Shelly Mark; and Accreditations Director Amy M. Johnson, MSN, RN, CPN, report no financial relationships relevant to this field of study.