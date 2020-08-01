CMS Continues Infection Control Inspections for Coronavirus

The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
The trusted source for
healthcare information and
CONTINUING EDUCATION.
The Center for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) continues to survey hospitals and long-term care facilities for infection control measures to prevent the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The inspections assess the basics of hand hygiene, personal protective equipment (PPE), and staff education — things most facilities should be doing months into a pandemic.
The CMS can do a novel coronavirus inspection if the agency receives a complaint on something completely unrelated, warns Ann Marie Pettis, RN, BSN, CIC, FAPIC, director of infection control at the University of Rochester, NY.
“We were surveyed by CMS. They came in on a routine complaint, but once they are in, they can determine what their focus will be,” she says. “Once they realized the complaint was not legitimate, they decided to turn it into COVID survey. We did very well.”
In large part, that is because of the pandemic response, because infection control is being emphasized across the entire healthcare delivery system, she adds. “Some of our nursing homes were also surveyed recently by CMS, and they have done well,” Pettis says. “In terms of how to prepare for these surveys, basically what we have been doing all along [for novel coronavirus] is really preparation for any survey, including by CMS.”
Indeed, there is so much emphasis on infection prevention during delivery of care, that in some cases, healthcare workers may be safer at work than in the community.
“We are seeing very little transmission,” says Pettis, president-elect of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). “Our healthcare workers are wearing the appropriate PPE, so our positivity rate is actually lower than in the community. That tells you that appropriate PPE is protective for healthcare workers.”
The CMS surveys were announced in a March 23, 2020, memo to inspectors.1 Originally, the action was set to expire in three weeks, but CMS is expected to continue surveys at least until the pandemic emergency order is lifted. As this report was filed, there was an effort by APIC and other medical groups to extend the emergency order beyond the original July 25 deadline.2
The CMS survey includes a checklist of measures, summarized as follows. For the complete requirements see the aforementioned CMS memo.
CMS recommends taking the following actions to reduce COVID-19 transmission:
Staff should perform hand hygiene — even if gloves are used — in the following situations:
Determine if staff appropriately use PPE, including, but not limited to, the following:
Interview appropriate staff to determine if PPE is available, accessible, and used by staff.
CMS also recommends making sure the following questions have satisfactory answers:
If staff develop symptoms at work, does the facility:
Financial Disclosure: Peer Reviewer Patrick Joseph, MD, reports that he is a consultant for Genomic Health, Siemens, and CareDx. Senior Writer Gary Evans, Editor Jason Schneider, Associate Editor Mike Gates, Nurse Planner Patti Grant, RN, BSN, MS, CIC, and Editorial Group Manager Leslie Coplin report no consultant, stockholder, speaker’s bureau, research, or other financial relationships with companies having ties to this field of study.