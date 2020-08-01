The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

Patient Handwashing: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?

Like everything else, a different view through pandemic lens

August 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

IC Leadership Rounds: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?

Journal Reviews: ICPs are key part of patient safety puzzle; time has come to take VRE seriously

Has the time come for certification of access representatives?

Keywords

hospitals

infections

prevention

hand

hygiene

wash

By: Gary Evans

Recent Articles by Gary Evans

Pandemic Necessity Is the Mother of Invention

Pandemic Coronavirus May Kill the Handshake

Effects of COVID-19 on the Brain

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association