The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

Analysis Reveals Extent of COVID-19 Damage to U.S. Healthcare Finances

COVID Finance
July 24, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

FDA, U.S. Labs Team Up on COVID-19 Testing

Emergency Providers Ask Congress to Approve Supplemental Appropriations to Battle COVID-19

Related Products

Hospital Access Management: Online

Keywords

hospitals

COVID-19

CARES Act

finances

By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

COVID-19 has wrought havoc on America’s healthcare system, and the situation could grow worse. An analysis released this week estimates that without additional federal assistance, margins for U.S. hospitals could decline to -7% in the second half of 2020.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, hospitals had to stop all but the most urgent non-COVID care. The result was a dramatic slowdown in volume of patients and in revenue, while expenses remained high,” analysts from Kaufman, Hall & Associates wrote. “To date, no one knows when and to what degree these patients will return. The result has been an unprecedented impact and an uncertain future about the ability of hospitals to serve their communities and remain financially viable.”

Before COVID-19 emerged, Kaufman Hall analysts noted, the median margin for U.S. hospitals was a “modest” 3.5%. But in the first quarter of 2020, that figure immediately dipped below -2%, with forecasts estimating the figure to reach -3% for the end of the second quarter. Without federal assistance, the damage could have been much worse. Kaufman analysts acknowledged funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act distributed throughout the second quarter plugged some holes. If the CARES Act had not become law, margins could have plunged to -15%.

Still, -7% is considered “unsustainable,” according to the Kaufman Hall analysis. Under “the most optimistic scenario,” median margins could be -1% by the fourth quarter; pessimistic estimates put that figure at -11%. What happens depends not only on to what extent the nation brings COVID-19 under control but also how much additional relief funding the federal government will provide.

“This pandemic is the greatest financial threat in history for hospitals and health systems and is a serious obstacle to keeping the doors open for many,” American Hospital Association President and CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement. “While we appreciate the support from the administration and Congress, we need further help to stay afloat to continue our mission of caring for patients and communities.”

For all the latest Relias Media COVID-19 pandemic coverage, please click here.

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association