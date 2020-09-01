The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

ABSTRACT & COMMENTARY

Is Vaginal Progestogen Equivalent to Intramuscular Progestogen for Preventing Preterm Birth in High-Risk Women?

September 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Natural History of Cervical Funneling in Women at High Risk for Spontaneous Preterm Birth

Vaginal Progesterone vs. Cerclage to Prevent Preterm Birth

Related Products

Endometrial Protection: Which Progestogen Is Best?

OB/GYN Clinical Alert: Online

Keywords

preterm

vaginal

birth

intramuscular

gestation

7α-hydroxyprogesterone

caproate

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association