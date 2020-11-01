Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisors cited ethical reasons for selecting healthcare workers (HCWs) as first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including these:
Maximize benefits
- HCWs are essential for response.
- Vaccine may help decrease transmission to patients, co-workers, and community.
- It may decrease COVID-19 morbidity and mortality in some HCWs, as approximately 40% have high-risk conditions or are older than age 65 years.
- HCWs may hold positions where absenteeism may compromise/stop care.
Equity
- There is overrepresentation of some racial or ethnic minority groups and lower-income earners in the healthcare field.
- Seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 is higher among Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black HCWs.
- Long-term care facility staff largely comprise female and non-Hispanic Black persons, and are disproportionately lower-wage workers.
Justice
- HCWs recommended for early vaccination have an equal opportunity to access vaccine.
- Definition of HCW includes “paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings.”
Fairness
- The vaccine can help reduce disparities in health outcomes.
- HCWs are at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.