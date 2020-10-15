AUTHORS

Katherine E. Remick, MD, Emergency Medical Services for Children Innovation and Improvement Center, Department of Pediatrics, Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin; Department of Surgery and Perioperative Medicine, Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Stephen Janofsky, MD, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Division of Emergency Medicine, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, PA

PEER REVIEWER

Aaron Leetch, MD, FACEP, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Tucson