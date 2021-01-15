AUTHORS

Catherine A. Marco, MD, FACEP, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Dayton, OH

Jennifer M. Oakes, DNAP, MSNA, CRNA, Associate Program Director for Nurse Anesthesia, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth

PEER REVIEWERS

Alexander S. Niven, MD, Critical Care Specialist, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Vibhu Sharma, MD, Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, University of Colorado, Aurora