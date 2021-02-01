Adults of any age with “certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19” and can be immunized with the approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine “provided they have not had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

These include those with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and those who have weakened immunity as a result of other illnesses or medication. However, they should be aware of the limited vaccine safety data, the CDC emphasized.

“People with weakened immune systems should also be aware of the potential for reduced immune responses to the vaccine, as well as the need to continue following all current guidance to protect themselves against COVID-19,” the CDC noted.

According to the CDC, people with autoimmune conditions or those who previously have had Guillain-Barré syndrome may receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Again, they should be aware of the dearth of vaccine clinical trial data in weighing the risks and benefits.

“Cases of Bell’s palsy were reported in participants in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials,” the CDC noted. “However, the (Food and Drug Administration) does not consider these to be above the rate expected in the general population. They have not concluded these cases were caused by vaccination. Therefore, persons who have previously had Bell’s palsy may receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.”

