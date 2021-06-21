By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

Today is the start of Healthcare Risk Management (HRM) Week, a time set aside each year for the industry to applaud risk management professionals.

In honor of the occasion, check out some of the latest reporting from Healthcare Risk Management, Relias Media’s trusted source for legal and patient safety advice for more than 40 years.

In the cover story of the June 2021 issue, author Greg Freeman reports on the extraordinary case of a neurosurgeon who was so poorly vetted by hospitals that he critically injured dozens of patients and was blamed for two deaths in a short time. The saga is receiving renewed attention in true crime podcasts and an upcoming TV series. Risk managers should take the opportunity to learn how to avoid a repeat of the tragic series of events.

Also in the June issue, a critical article on COVID-19 vaccine liability. Healthcare organizations are afforded substantial protection from liability related to administering these shots, but there are ways to void that protection and create vulnerability for plaintiff attorneys. With more than 100 million people fully vaccinated in the United States, it is inevitable some will try to claim damages and sue the organization that administered the vaccine. Learn how to avoid the legal landmines.

Keep an eye out for the soon-to-be-published July issue, which includes coverage of handling COVID-19-related litigation, setting appropriate social media policies for employees, and an update on solving alarm fatigue. To read even more issues of Healthcare Risk Management, please click here.