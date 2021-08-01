By Clipper F. Young, PharmD, MPH, CDCES, BC-ADM, BCGP, APh, and Matthew Wai, DO

Dr. Young is an Associate Professor, Touro University California, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Vallejo, CA.

Dr. Wai is a graduate of Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine, Residency Training at Riverside Community Health/University of California Riverside, Riverside, CA.

SUMMARY POINTS The effects of chromium, cinnamon, fenugreek, and garlic in type 2 diabetes management are unclear in the evidence collected from various meta-analyses. Gymnema sylvestre has been shown to reduce glycemic levels significantly in two small long-term studies. However, more studies are needed to confirm its effectiveness.

In Part 1 of this literature review, Aloe vera and alpha-lipoic acid were discussed in detail. In this part, in-depth discussions on chromium, cinnamon, fenugreek, garlic, and Gymnema sylvestre are presented. These complementary and alternative medicine supplements include botanical and nonbotanical products for managing type 2 diabetes. See Table 1 for common dosages and adverse effects of the supplements in this review. Table 2 summarizes some notable studies.

Table 1. Common Dosages and Adverse Effects of Herbs and Dietary Supplements* Supplement Typical Dosages Adverse Effects Drug Interactions Chromium

Chromium picolinate 200 µg to 1,000 µg daily in single or divided doses

Headaches, insomnia, sleep disturbances, irritability, mood changes, kidney damage, weight gain, gastrointestinal effects

Aspirin



Insulin



Levothyroxine



NSAIDs

Cinnamon

Cinnamon 120 mg to 6 g daily

Hepatotoxicity

Acarbose



Amiodarone



Carbamazepine

Fenugreek

Powdered fenugreek seed

5 g to 100 g per day in single or two divided doses

Diarrhea, dyspepsia, abdominal distention, nausea, and flatulence

Anticoagulants/antiplatelets



Theophylline



Warfarin

Garlic

Garlic powder tablets 600 mg to 1,500 mg daily



Garlic oil 8.2 mg per day



Aged garlic extract 1,000 mg daily

Breath odor, mouth and gastrointestinal burning or irritation, heartburn, flatulence, allergic reactions, and (rarely) topical lesions and burns

Antiplatelet agents



CYP3A4/2E1 interactions

Gymnema sylvestre

Leaf extract 200 mg orally twice daily



Gymnema leaf 300 mg twice daily

Hepatitis

Antidiabetic drugs



CYP1A2/3A4/2C9 interactions



Phenacetin



Tolbutamide

NSAIDs: non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs Source: Jellin JM, Gregory P, Batz F, et al. Natural Medicines Comprehensive Database. 3rd ed. Pharmacists Letter; 2000.

Table 2. Summary of Notable Studies for Dietary and Herbal Supplements Supplement Notable Studies Type of Study Participants Measurements Findings Chromium Costello et al 20163 Review of 20 RCTs N/A HbA1c and FBG

Treatment goals defined as FPG ≤ 7.2 mmol/dL, a decline in HbA1c to ≤ 7.0%, or an HbA1c decrease of ≥0.5%.



FPG (five of 20), HbA1c (three of 14), or both (one of 14) reached treatment goals with chromium supplementation. Five of 14 studies reached ≥ 0.5% decline in HbA1c.

Per the authors of this review with RCTs, they did not find adequate reasons for recommending chromium dietary supplements for glycemic management. The authors also did not find major safety issues being presented in these clinical trials, recommending future meta-analyses to only include high-quality studies with similar formulations of chromium and comparable study criteria. Suksomboon et al 20142 Meta-analysis of 25 RCTs N/A HbA1c and FPG

Twenty-two RCTs included chromium mono-supplementation, and three RCTs mixed chromium with other components.



The overall finding showed significant improvement in glycemic management with a mean difference HbA1c reduction of 0.55% (95% CI, -0.88 to -0.22%; P = 0.001) and a mean difference for FPG reduction of 1.15 mM (95% CI, -1.84 to -0.47 mM; P = 0.001).

Overall recommendations/assessments from the authors: Chromium mono-supplementation above the daily dose of 200 μg was shown to improve glycemic management; in addition, the monotherapy was also shown to reduce triglycerides and to increase HDL-C levels significance. Thus, chromium supplementation based on the reviewed evidence exerted a positive effect on glycemic management in patients with diabetes. Cinnamon Baker et al 200810 Meta-analysis of five RCTs n = 282 (type 1 and 2 diabetes) HbA1c and FBG

No significant reduction in HbA1c and FBG in type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Weighted mean difference between the treatment and control groups for type 2 diabetes: HbA1c 0.01% (95% CI, -0.20% to 0.22%) with 147 participants in three studies; FBG -17.15 mg/dL (95% CI, -47.58 to 13.27) with 207 participants in four studies.

Overall recommendations/assessments from the authors: The median duration combining treatment and follow-up time periods in these trials was 12 weeks. This duration would have been sufficient to reveal clinically significant changes in FBG, but it was too short for seeing a full effect of treatment on HbA1c. Although cinnamon does not appear to enhance glycemic management in participants with diabetes, its ability to prevent type 2 diabetes in those with pre-diabetes is unknown. Allen et al 201311 Meta-analysis of 10 RCTs n = 543 HbA1c and FPG

Significant reduction in FPG (-24.59 mg/dL; 95% CI, -40.52 to -8.67 mg/dL) at cinnamon doses of 120 mg/day to 6 g/day for four to 18 weeks.



No significant reduction in HbA1c levels (-0.16%; 95% CI, -0.39% to 0.02%).

See Table 2A at https://bit.ly/3gU1ZDJ for more findings. RCT: randomized controlled trial; HbA1c: hemoglobin A1c; FBG: fasting blood glucose; FPG: fasting plasma glucose; CI: confidence interval; HDL-C: high-density lipoprotein cholesterol

Table 2. Summary of Notable Studies for Dietary and Herbal Supplements, continued Supplement Notable Studies Type of Study Participants Measurements Findings Fenugreek Gong et al 201612 Meta-analysis of 12 RCTs n = 1,173 (type 2 diabetes and prediabetes) HbA1c, FBG, and 2-h PBG (post-prandial blood glucose)

Significant reduction in FBG (mean difference -0.84 mmol/L; 95% CI, -1.38, -0.31; P = 0.002), 2-h PBG (mean difference -1.30 mmol/L; 95% CI, -1.78, -0.83; P < 0.0001), HbA1c (mean difference -1.16%; 95% CI, -1.23 to -1.09; P < 0.00001).

See Table 2B at https://bit.ly/3gU1ZDJ for more findings. Garlic Hou et al 201519 Meta-analysis of seven RCTs n = 513 (type 2 diabetes and healthy patients FBG

Significant decrease in FBG (standard mean difference -1.67 mmol/L; 95% CI, -2.80, -0.55;

P = 0.004)

See Table 2C at https://bit.ly/3gU1ZDJ for more findings. Gymnema sylvestre Baskaran et al 199027 RCT n = 22 (type 2 diabetes) BG, HbA1c

400 mg daily for 18-20 months in addition to conventional oral drugs with significant reduction on blood glucose and HbA1c, leading to five participants discontinuing conventional oral drugs while maintaining their blood glucose levels

RCT: randomized controlled trial; HbA1c: hemoglobin A1c; FBG: fasting blood glucose CI: confidence interval

CHROMIUM RESULTS

Trivalent chromium, or chromium-3, is a trace element that is required for normal glucose metabolism. The benefits of chromium on blood glucose management have been linked to its potentiation of insulin action by increasing insulin sensitivity and improving glucose tolerance.1

Studies suggest that chromium is a critical cofactor for insulin and important in preventing the development of diabetes mellitus in rare chromium deficiency situations.1 The results of a 2014 meta-analysis of 25 randomized controlled trials with chromium monotherapy and combined supplementation suggested improved glycemic control, especially with chromium supplementation doses of more than 200 μg daily.2 A 2016 meta-analysis concluded that chromium supplementation had a significant and positive lowering effect on fasting plasma glucose levels and an overall decline of ≥ 0.5% in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.3 However, the reported trials had high heterogeneity between treatment groups, study duration, forms of treatment, and analysis methods. Other studies failed to demonstrate any significant effects of chromium supplementation.4,5 Some of the randomized, clinical trials addressed adverse events with chromium supplementation, which included skin rash, constipation, and other gastrointestinal symptoms.4,5

CHROMIUM DISCUSSION

Although higher chromium doses have been studied, 200 μg per day is the typical dose.6 Overall, the information presented is mixed in determining chromium’s efficacy in the management of type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association expressed no conclusive evidence supporting the use of chromium supplementation in diabetes.7

CINNAMON RESULTS

Cinnamon is a preparation of the dried bark of specific evergreen trees. The proposed mechanism for diabetes use is the active ingredient, hydroxychalcone, which works as an insulin mimetic and increases insulin sensitivity by improving glucose uptake.8 Certain studies have indicated some efficacy regarding reducing fasting serum glucose up to 29% when cinnamon is consumed daily.9 The amount of cinnamon consumed in the studies ranged from 1 g to 6 g, showing modest improvement in fasting serum glucose.9

However, a 2008 meta-analysis based on five prospective, randomized controlled trials refuted the efficacy claims of cinnamon in decreasing HbA1c and fasting plasma glucose.10 This meta-analysis concluded that patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes receiving cinnamon ranging from 1 g to 6 g did not demonstrate statistically or clinically significant changes in the endpoints compared to subjects receiving a placebo.10

In 2013, another meta-analysis included 10 randomized controlled trials with 543 patients using cinnamon doses of 120 mg per day to 6 g per day for four to 18 weeks.11 There was a significant reduction in fasting plasma glucose (-24.59 mg/dL, 95% confidence interval, -40.52 to -8.67 mg/dL) but no statistically significant reduction in HbA1c.11

CINNAMON DISCUSSION

Cinnamon’s role in patients with diabetes is currently unknown. The conflicting available evidence includes a small number of studies with high heterogeneity where double-blinded procedures may not have been sufficient. In addition, the amount of cinnamon used in studies varied widely, and some studies used amounts equivalent to about a half-teaspoon.

FENUGREEK RESULTS

Fenugreek is a common herb and condiment used in cooking. The purported mechanisms of its benefits in diabetes management include delaying gastric emptying, delaying carbohydrate absorption, and increasing peripheral glucose utilization.12 Pooled results of a meta-analysis shows that fenugreek significantly reduced fasting glucose values, two-hour postprandial glucose levels, and HbA1c.12 Another randomized, single-blinded trial conducted in India at a single center also reported significant reductions in fasting blood glucose and HbA1c; however, the study also noted a delayed occurrence of this effect at six months.13 Fenugreek seeds also appear to be safe when consumed orally for up to six months at the typical doses, as noted in Table 1.14

FENUGREEK DISCUSSION

The small sample sizes and suboptimal quality of the studies reviewed limit any recommendations being made on fenugreek used in patients with type 2 diabetes. Despite having a limited number of studies showing its efficacy in type 1 and type 2 diabetes, in the United States, fenugreek has been given generally recognized as safe (GRAS) status.15 However, pregnant women should not use fenugreek, since uterine contractions are associated with its use.16

GARLIC RESULTS

Garlic is an herb consumed in many dishes. However, many do not realize its potential effect on a person’s overall health. Garlic has been indicated as an alternative treatment for a variety of disease states, including hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, coronary artery disease, vaginal candidiasis, atherosclerosis, and diabetes.17 Multiple mechanisms have been proposed to explain its effects, mostly attributing to the antimicrobial, antioxidant, and antihypertensive properties of the herb. Garlic’s glycemic effects seem to be as a result of the increase in insulin secretion and sensitivity.18 A 2015 meta-analysis reviewed seven clinical studies that looked at patients with diabetes who consumed garlic in varying formulations.19

The studies looked at patients taking garlic powder 600 mg to 1,500 mg daily, garlic oil 8.2 mg daily, or aged garlic extract 1,000 mg daily, and the results showed that it reduced fasting blood glucose by 1.7 mg/dL compared to the control groups.19 Although the finding was statistically significant, a reduction of 1.7 mg/dL might not be considered clinically significant. The meta-analysis also did not include postprandial glucose or HbA1c outcomes because of only two studies reporting on these parameters. Older analyses also concluded that garlic did not improve clinical outcomes in people with diabetes.20,21

GARLIC DISCUSSION

These results may have stemmed from the different preparations used, making it difficult to determine garlic’s effectiveness on glycemic levels in people with diabetes. Although glycemic effect has not been established using garlic, it has been suggested that garlic exerts mild effects in hyperlipidemia and hypertension through extracts in divided doses 600 mg to 1,200 mg per day.

GYMNEMA SYLVESTRE RESULTS

G. sylvestre is a well-known plant native to India that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for treating diabetes by dulling the taste buds to sweetness.22 Research suggests the leaf extract of G. sylvestre increases glucose absorption into the kidney, liver, and muscles as well as stimulates insulin release by increasing membrane permeability.23,24 The leaves of G. sylvestre may also have anti-glycemic effects by causing an increase in the number of pancreatic islets and beta cells.25

In a controlled clinical trial, 27 patients with type 1 diabetes were treated with 200 mg G. sylvestre in addition to their insulin for six to 30 months.26 Study subjects reported a significant reduction in HbA1c from 12.8% to 9.5% after six to eight months of therapy compared to those treated only with insulin.26 Another study included 22 patients with type 2 diabetes who were treated with 400 mg G. sylvestre daily for 18 to 20 months in addition to a sulfonylurea, and HbA1c significantly decreased, from 11.9% to 8.5%.27

GYMNEMA SYLVESTRE DISCUSSION

In both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, G. sylvestre has been studied for up to 2.5 years. There have been few randomized trials demonstrating the efficacy of G. sylvestre, but current studies suggest a long-term effect on hyperglycemia. Future studies are warranted to confirm the findings because of the small samples in the studies identified.

CONCLUSION

Among the herbal and dietary supplements presented in Part 2, the role that chromium, cinnamon, fenugreek, and garlic can play in glycemic management for patients with type 2 diabetes is rather unclear because of the mixed data from the various clinical trials. G. sylvestre, on the other hand, has been shown in clinical trials to demonstrate some long-term hyperglycemic management effects in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Since these trials were small, further investigation is needed to confirm the observed efficacy of G. sylvestre. In Part 3 of this literature review, ginseng, magnesium, nopal, and psyllium will be discussed in detail along with some final thoughts on all the herbal and dietary supplements presented in this series of articles.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Thanks to Ivy Yu, PharmD, and Chau Huynh, PharmD, for their contributions on gathering information for this review article.

