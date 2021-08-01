It is with great sadness that I inform our readers of the sudden death of M. Flint Beal, MD, prior editor of Neurology Alert and our current peer reviewer.

Dr. Beal, University Professor of Neuroscience in the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute and Professor of Neurology, died at home on June 12, 2021. He was an iconic, internationally recognized leader in neurology and neurogenerative disorders who made invaluable contributions to Weill Cornell Medicine as a scientist, department chair, and mentor.

Dr. Beal was recruited from Harvard Medical School in 1998 as chair of the Department of Neurology and Neuroscience at Weill Cornell Medicine and Neurologist-in-Chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He was an outstanding researcher, educator, and clinician who brought high quality and academic strength to the department, and he was greatly respected by colleagues, patients, and students.

Dr. Beal’s research focused on the mechanism of neuronal degeneration in Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. His laboratory worked to develop novel therapeutic interventions for these disorders by combining genetic and pharmacologic approaches. He was recognized for exemplary achievement in his field with numerous honors and was a member of the National Academy of Medicine. He will be greatly missed.

— Matthew E. Fink, MD, Editor