AUTHORS

Trudi Cloyd, MD, MSc, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Assistant Program Director, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Emergency Medicine Residency, New York, NY

Christian Davidson, MD, Resident, Emergency Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY

PEER REVIEWER

Frank LoVecchio, DO, FACEP, Vice-Chair for Research, Medical Director, Samaritan Regional Poison Control Center, Emergency Medicine Department, Maricopa Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ