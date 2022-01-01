By Trushil Shah, MD, MSc

Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is common, affecting about 900,000 Americans and leading to 100,000 deaths per year.1 Overall, about 50% of VTEs occur after or during hospitalization and/or surgery. Approximately 150,000 to 250,000 patients require hospitalization for pulmonary embolism (PE). After diagnosis of PE, further management is dictated by risk stratification. Different risk-stratification models are available for use that can include the Pulmonary Embolism Severity Index (PESI) score, the Simplified PESI (sPESI) score, biomarkers (e.g., troponins, brain natriuretic peptide [BNP]/Nt-proBNP), and findings on echocardiography (e.g., presence of right ventricular [RV] strain). Please refer to the August 2017 issue of Critical Care Alert for Samuel Nadler’s excellent discussion for more details.2 Management of PE is addressed after patient classification as high, intermediate, or low risk. This article will review management of pulmonary embolism based on risk stratification, with an emphasis on the role of a Pulmonary Embolism Response Team as well as appropriate follow-up.

Pulmonary Embolism Response Team

Although anticoagulation remains the cornerstone of treatment, some patients may benefit from further treatment with catheter-directed thrombolysis/thrombectomy, systemic thrombolytics, or surgical embolectomy and may even warrant consideration for veno-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA-ECMO). Given the acuity of PE events, associated high mortality, and the need for urgent mobilization of resources, many healthcare systems have moved to a multidisciplinary team approach in the form of a Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT).3

The structure of a PERT varies by institution, but generally it consists of a multidisciplinary team of specialists from pulmonary/critical care, interventional radiology, emergency medicine, cardiothoracic surgery, anesthesiology, cardiology, and hematology.3 Usually there is one point person who gathers information on the patient, and the team convenes in real time over telephone or video conferencing. This expedites formulation of a consensus treatment plan and ensures immediate implementation.3-5 Several studies have shown benefits with the PERT approach as compared to historical controls.6-8 For example, a PERT approach is associated with expedited decision and treatment of intermediate- and high-risk PE and has been shown to improve mortality in high-risk PE patients.6,7,9 Implementation of a PERT also has been associated with decreased length of intensive care unit (ICU) stay and hospitalization.8

ICU Management of Acute Pulmonary Embolism

All patients with PE should receive anticoagulation as first-line treatment unless there is an absolute contraindication. Whenever possible, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) should be considered first as opposed to unfractionated heparin (UFH) for initial anticoagulation for PE. A Cochrane review of 23 studies comparing LMWH vs. UFH showed that LMWH as an initial therapy is safer and more effective than UFH. LMWH significantly reduced the incidence of thrombotic complications, occurrence of major hemorrhage, and overall mortality at follow-up.10

High-risk PE

Based on various risk stratification models, patients are classified further as high-, intermediate-, or low-risk PE. Low-risk PE can be managed safely as an outpatient or on a general medical floor with anticoagulation alone and does not need PERT consultation.3 High-risk PE is defined as PE with cardiac arrest, signs of shock, and/or persistent hypotension. Shock is associated with significant early risk of death, up to 30% to 50%.11 High-risk PE patients may not be stable enough to confirm the diagnosis with a computed tomography (CT) pulmonary angiogram, and the diagnosis often is made by the presence of RV dysfunction on echocardiogram in the setting of shock.

PERT consultation has been shown to expedite the diagnosis of high-risk PE and the implementation of immediate treatment (e.g., systemic thrombolytics).7 It also can facilitate mechanical circulatory support in the setting of refractory shock/cardiac arrest. Patients with contraindications to thrombolytics should be considered for catheter-directed thrombectomy or surgical embolectomy.

Intermediate-risk PE

Patients with intermediate-risk PE are hemodynamically stable with the presence of RV dysfunction and/or elevated biomarkers (i.e., troponin, BNP). These patients need immediate attention, since they are at risk of decompensation, especially within the first 24 hours of presentation. The presence of RV dysfunction, elevated troponin, and elevated BNP is associated with poor prognosis and increased mortality.12-13 Although systemic thrombolytics are the cornerstone of management in high-risk PE, management of intermediate-risk PE varies according to further prognostication. Intermediate-risk PE is divided further into intermediate-high risk (RV dysfunction and elevated troponin and/or BNP) and intermediate-low risk (RV dysfunction or elevated troponin/BNP).

For intermediate-low risk patients, anticoagulation alone will suffice, and no adjunct treatment modality is needed. For intermediate high-risk patients, reduced-dose thrombolytics or catheter-directed thrombolytics should be considered. It should be noted that the use of both reduced-dose thrombolytics and catheter-directed thrombolytics in intermediate-high risk PE patients mainly expedites improvement in RV function, pulmonary hypertension, and quality of life, but these therapies have not demonstrated any mortality benefit.14-16 In intermediate-high risk patients with a contraindication to thrombolysis, catheter-directed or surgical embolectomy can be considered. Note that further risk stratification of intermediate-risk patients is not perfect, and the patient’s individual presentation should be considered to determine further management. (See Figure 1.) A PERT team provides multidisciplinary opinions in such cases and can help with timely decision-making.

Figure 1: Proposed Treatment Algorithm of Acute Pulmonary Embolism

PE: pulmonary embolism; ED: emergency department; ICU: intensive care unit; LMWH: low molecular weight heparin; IVC: inferior vena cava; PERT: Pulmonary Embolism Response Team; SBP: systolic blood pressure; PESI: Pulmonary Embolism Severity Index; RV: right ventricle; CTA: computed tomography angiogram; TTE: transthoracic echocardiogram; BNP: brain natriuretic peptide; tPA: tissue plasminogen activator

Follow-Up After Acute PE

Intermediate- and high-risk PE patients are at increased risk of clinical worsening during the hospitalization and should be monitored closely for any signs of deterioration.17 PERT should be reconsulted in case of deterioration, and further intervention should be planned as per risk stratification. One of the important components of PERT is assuring appropriate follow-up of PE patients after hospitalization. The INFORM study by Tapson et al showed that the majority of patients with persistent symptoms after PE did not undergo diagnostic testing or further imaging.18

The post-PE follow-up clinic visit should focus on assessing the patient for persistent/recurrent symptoms, the type/dosage/duration of anticoagulation, and medication compliance; evaluating for underlying thrombophilia; screening for cancer as age-appropriate; arranging for temporary inferior vena cava (IVC) filter removal; and diagnosing sequelae of PE (e.g., post-PE syndrome, chronic thromboembolic disease [CTED], and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension [CTEPH]).3

If a patient has persistent symptoms of dyspnea on exertion, fatigue, lightheadedness, or pedal edema after three months of anticoagulation, further workup with a ventilation perfusion (VQ) scan and echocardiogram should be considered to evaluate for CTED/CTEPH. CTED/CTEPH are treatable with pulmonary thromboendarterectomy (PTE) surgery, with subsequent significant improvement in prognosis.19 Patients with high suspicion or confirmed CTED/CTEPH should be referred to an expert CTEPH center for consideration for PTE and further management. 

REFERENCES