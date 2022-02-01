By Rebecca B. Perkins, MD, MSc
Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Boston University School of Medicine/Boston Medical Center, Boston
SYNOPSIS: This study examined associations between maternal cannabis use in pregnancy and neurobehavioral problems diagnosed in children between ages 3 and 6 years. Maternal cannabis use was associated with higher cortisol levels, as well as abnormal behaviors, including anxiety, aggression, and hyperactivity. Placental analyses for a subset of children indicate a potential mechanism for neurobehavioral disorders as the result of selective gene regulation.
SOURCE: Rompala G, Nomura Y, Hurd YL. Maternal cannabis use is associated with suppression of immune gene networks in placenta and increased anxiety phenotypes in offspring. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 2021;118:e2106115118.
Recreational cannabis use has increased significantly, and many states have passed laws allowing both medical and recreational use. The marketing of marijuana as both a “natural” remedy and a medical treatment for nausea has led to a widespread misperception that consumption is safe. Recent surveys indicate that 3% to 16% of pregnant women used marijuana in the past month.1,2 In addition, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrations in cannabis preparations have increased steadily over the past decade, exacerbating potential harms.3 THC passes freely from mother to fetus via the placenta. Prior studies have linked maternal cannabis use to fetal growth restriction, preterm birth, and low birth weight.4-6 In addition, associations have been found between maternal cannabis use and autism, depression, psychosis, and drug-seeking behavior in offspring, which are thought to be mediated by reduction in dopaminergic receptors in the fetal brain.7-10
The study by Rompala et al examines the effect of maternal cannabis use on the placental transcriptome and neurocognitive development of children at ages 3-6 years in a longitudinal cohort of 322 mother-child pairs from the greater New York metropolitan area. In this cohort, maternal cannabis use was associated with younger parental age, single-mother pregnancies, maternal anxiety, depression, cigarette smoking, and African American race; these variables were controlled for in statistical analyses. Investigators examined hair samples from children ages 3-6 years for cortisol levels (a biomarker of stress), and performed heart rate variability testing, which measures parasympathetic nervous system activation and is associated with anxiety-related disorders. They also performed neurobehavioral testing for anxiety-related abnormal behavior. Among children born to mothers who used cannabis during pregnancy, they found higher cortisol levels, reductions in heart rate variability, and higher levels of clinically significant aggression, anxiety, and hyperactivity. Placental biopsies revealed reduced immune-related gene expression, with changes in both pro-inflammatory cytokines and immune cell-type markers. The authors postulated that these findings indicate a potential mechanism for the observed negative neurobehavioral effects on offspring via placental dysregulation.
COMMENTARY
This study adds to the body of literature indicating the substantial, long-term, negative effects of maternal cannabis use on child development. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists discourages marijuana use during pregnancy and lactation because of the potential negative effects on offspring.11 OB/GYNs should work actively to assess the use of marijuana during pregnancy and discuss its harmful effects with patients, including increased aggression, anxiety, and hyperactivity during childhood. Similar to alcohol, marijuana should be avoided to prevent damage to the developing fetal brain. Patients using marijuana for medicinal purposes should be transitioned to safer medications prior to pregnancy.
In the early 2000s, opioids were heavily marketed by the pharmaceutical industry to physicians as revolutionary, non-addictive painkillers, despite evidence to the contrary.12 This directly affected prescribing behavior.12 For several years, physicians were required to ask all patients about pain with hard-stop electronic medical record alerts, likely leading to countless unnecessary prescriptions for narcotics.13 Two decades later, the pharmaceutical companies are paying damages for opioid marketing practices as the nation grapples with an unprecedented toll of drug addiction, with more than 100,000 deaths in 2020.14,15 The cannabis industry is following the same tactics, increasing the potency of its product combined with aggressive marketing as a health and wellness product.3,15 The U.S. cannabis market is expected to reach $41.5 billion annually by 2025.16,17 Legalization of marijuana is associated with higher rates of driving fatalities, emergency room visits for intoxication in adults and children, and psychiatric hospitalizations.18
As physicians, it is crucial that we provide our patients with information about the harms of legal drugs during pregnancy. There are no data to support safe consumption levels for alcohol or marijuana.
