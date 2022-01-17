By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

The authors of a recently published paper suggested military medical treatment facilities (MTFs) could provide obstetric care to women who live in underserved communities.

There were an estimated 16.9 pregnancy-associated deaths per 100,000 live births between 2006 and 2016 in the United States. Part of the problem is the lack of immediate access to maternal care, with about 62% of the U.S. population living within 30 minutes of timely emergency access to obstetric care. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston suggested a military-civilian partnership whereby women who live in so-called “maternity care deserts” could receive proper obstetric care, including access to emergency cesarean delivery services, at MTFs.

In a geospatial, epidemiological, population-based, cross-sectional study, investigators used software to identify potential MTFs that could fill gaps in underserved communities. Specifically, they were searching for MTFs that could be reached within 30 minutes and could provide emergency cesarean delivery care.

Out of 29 MTFs identified, researchers learned 17 fit their criteria. Of those 17, three were the only facilities capable of providing emergency cesarean delivery care within a 30-minute travel time in their regions. The researchers determined the remaining 14 MTFs would be good candidates to fill gaps not met by civilian facilities in their respective regions.

“Offering emergency cesarean sections in underserved regions has the potential to not only improve care for pregnant patients in need of emergency access, but it also has the potential to address inequities and support military readiness. We have healthcare resources that need more patients, and we have patients in need of healthcare. While the maps of need and capacity do not overlap perfectly, when they do, we have an opportunity to open the door,” Molly Jarman, PhD, MPH, of the Brigham’s Center for Surgery and Public Health and senior study author, said in a statement. “We see this work as bringing together a solution for two separate issues — reducing preventable maternal mortality in the rural U.S., and the ongoing policy discussions on ‘right sizing’ the U.S. military health system.”

