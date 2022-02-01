By Stan Deresinski, MD, FACP, FIDSA

Clinical Professor of Medicine, Stanford University

SYNOPSIS: The estimated effectiveness of two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the prevention of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children was 91%.

SOURCE: Zambrano LD, Newhams MM, Olson SM, et al. Effectiveness of BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) mRNA vaccination against multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children among persons aged 12-18 years — United States, July–December 2021. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2022;71:52-58.

The BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use authorization in the United States for children as young as 5 years of age, among whom its efficacy has been demonstrated to be excellent. Children and adolescents are at risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which occurs two to six weeks after COVID-19 infection. An important question is whether vaccination prevents MIS-C.

Zambrano and colleagues used a test-negative case-control design to examine the effectiveness of primary vaccination with BNT162b2 to prevent MIS-C in children 12-18 years of age at 24 pediatric hospitals in 20 states. The children were hospitalized during July 1 to Dec. 9, 2021 a time when the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was prevalent. One hundred two children and adolescents hospitalized with MIS-C (cases) were matched to 181 hospitalized controls 90 of whom were COVID-19 test-negative but had at least one COVID-19-like symptom, and 91 of whom were test-negative without such symptoms. The median age of the total of 283 patients was 14.5 years; 58% had one or more underlying condition, including obesity. Approximately 36% of controls had been vaccinated, but this was true of only approximately 5% of case patients.

Of the 102 case patients, 91 (89%), 84 (82%), and 68 (67%) had cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and hematologic involvement, respectively. Thirty-eight (37%) case patients required life support, including invasive mechanical ventilation, vasoactive agent infusion, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. All 38 MIS-C patients requiring life support were unvaccinated.

The estimated effectiveness of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the prevention of MIS-C was 91% (95% confidence interval [CI] = 78% to 97%), and no child with MIS-C who was vaccinated required life support.

COMMENTARY

These dramatic results demonstrate the unequivocal protection against the development of MIS-C by vaccination. The calculated vaccine efficacy was 91% and, among those who developed MIS-C, there appeared to be absolute protection against disease severe enough to dictate the need for life support. It should be noted that this study covered a time prior to the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

These data, along with recent evidence indicating an increased risk of newly diagnosed diabetes mellitus after COVID-19 in this same age group, provide further impetus to the need for universal vaccination, including children and adolescents.1 

REFERENCE

  1. Barrett CE, Koyama AK, Alvarez P, et al. Risk for newly diagnosed diabetes > 30 days after SARS-CoV-2 infection among persons aged < 18 years — United States, March 1, 2020–June 28, 2021. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2022;71:59-65.